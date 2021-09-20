Performance Designed Products Announces Appointment Of Jessica Morrow As Vice President Of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, continues to strengthen its senior management team with the appointment of experienced product development...

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, continues to strengthen its senior management team with the appointment of experienced product development manager Jessica Morrow, as Vice President of Business Development.

Founded in 1990, PDP designs, engineers, and markets a full suite of video game peripherals and accessories for the core gamer and eSports professional, including headsets, controllers, chargers, and protective cases for Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. PDP sells hardware and software products under their own brands - PDP Gaming, Afterglow, Rock Candy and Victrix - which are sold worldwide, including at Wal-Mart, Target, Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. PDP is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Navin Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer of PDP, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jessica to PDP to lead our business development efforts and build on our recent momentum. She complements our existing leadership team and brings extensive experience and knowledge about our industry."

Ms. Morrow was for the past 16+ years with gaming accessories maker PowerA, most recently as Sr. Director of Licensing and New Business Development. Prior to that she was a Product Developer with marketing agency Sunrise Identity, Account executive with SanMar, and began her career in product development with Cyrk.

PDP was acquired earlier this year by Diversis Capital, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services organizations, and recently named three video game industry veterans to its management team: Navin Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer; Ryan O'Desky as Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Mason as Chief Operating Officer.

About Performance Designed ProductsPerformance Designed Products is an industry leader providing high-quality licensed peripherals and accessories for all major video game platforms so players can level up their game. PDP's portfolio of brands include affordably priced lines, quality customizable products, stylized controllers, and high quality, high performance products to give eSports professionals and core gamers a competitive edge. PDP's brands include Afterglow, PDP Gaming, Rock Candy, and Victrix. For over 25 years, PDP has been supplying video game peripherals and accessories to major retailers across the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pdp.com and vicrtrixpro.com. Expect to see more of PDP's brands and products in the near future. To stay up-to-date and find out the latest information, follow @pdpgaming on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

