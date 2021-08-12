Perform[cb] Recognized For Best Marketing Performance Management Solution In 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform [cb] (Perform [cb], LLC), named the #1 Performance Marketplace Worldwide by mThink Blue Book Survey for five consecutive years, announced today that its PerformLEAP ® platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Marketing Performance Management Solution" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. MarTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.

PerformLEAP is Perform [cb]'s proprietary, patent-pending technology, built on advanced AI algorithms that align partner performance with customer lifetime value. This powerful platform supplies marketers and partners alike with the data to scale their businesses more efficiently and drive campaign results. PerformLEAP also offers clients unmatched features and benefits such as customized dashboards, enhanced targeting, budget management, and more. With its advanced proprietary learning algorithm, the platform predicts and recommends top offers to affiliate partners based on their historical traffic, target audience, previous offers, and more.

"We are extremely proud to receive this industry recognition in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Ensuring our technology is both helpful and useful for our partners is always top-of-mind and, as a one-stop-shop for performance marketers, we pride ourselves on our industry-leading technology," said Erin Cigich, Chief Executive Officer at Perform [cb]. "This award solidifies our commitment to creating innovative solutions for companies of all sizes, offering endless partnership opportunities to fulfill any performance-based customer acquisition need."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Performance marketing is one of the fastest-growing methodologies for marketers and now accounts for 60% of brand and enterprise marketing budgets. With this method, unlike traditional customer acquisition tactics, organizations only pay for the customers you actually get, allowing marketers to take their efforts to a new level by optimizing campaigns in real time," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Perform [cb] is an industry pioneer and a powerhouse of breakthrough performance solutions that enable brands to acquire new customers on a pay-for-results model. Congratulations to the entire Perform [cb] team on being our choice for the 'Best Marketing Performance Management Solution' award."

About Perform [cb]

Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform [cb] experienced exponential organic growth enabling the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions, each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 CPA Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform [cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Through its Network and Agency, Perform [cb] is a provider of online marketing services leveraging over two decades of experience, proprietary technology, and the best talent in the industry to empower brands to acquire new customers across diverse digital channels on a pay-for-results model. Learn more at performcb.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

PR Contact: Ami DeWilleVice President of Marketing ami@performcb.com

Related Images

perform-cb-best-marketing.jpg Perform[cb] Best Marketing Performance Management Solution

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performcb-recognized-for-best-marketing-performance-management-solution-in-2021-martech-breakthrough-awards-301354382.html

SOURCE Perform[cb]