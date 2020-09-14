Perficient And DTE Energy Drive Customer Engagement And Energy Efficiency Programs With Award-Winning Virtual Home Experience

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful launch of an interactive, award-winning user experience with DTE Energy ("DTE"), a Detroit-based diversified energy company serving millions of customers in more than 20 states across the U.S.

DTE's "Save Money & Energy" offerings provide more than a dozen energy waste reduction programs, each designed to enable and incentivize customers to conserve energy. Yet, information about the programs was located in disparate locations on DTE's website, making it difficult for customers to participate. DTE partnered with Perficient to create an intuitive and engaging customer experience across every touchpoint, driving energy conservation efforts.

Following in depth discovery with key stakeholders, Perficient designed a new "Save Money & Energy" section on the dteenergy.com website that consolidates all energy waste reduction information into one location. Among other interactive elements, the new customer experience features a microsite with an energy-efficient, 3D virtual home where customers can learn about energy-saving tips, rebate opportunities, and DTE programs. The interactive experience also includes a badging system, enabling customers to track their progress as they explore the home and show how implementing different tips can translate into cost savings while making a positive environmental impact.

"Our customers expect to be both informed and engaged when they come to the DTE Energy website, and one of our goals in partnering with Perficient was to create a fun, informative, and interactive experience for our customers," said Jeff LeBrun, manager, energy waste reduction residential programs, DTE Energy. "The new virtual home microsite in our 'Save Money & Energy' experience gives our customers the ability to navigate, room-by-room, through a virtual home and learn about opportunities to reduce their energy consumption and save money."

The interactive experience has received critical praise, earning a Platinum Award at the Hermes Creative Awards for excellence in concept, writing, and design in marketing and communications materials. Perficient and DTE also received a Platinum Award at the dotCOMM Awards for achievement in web creativity and digital communication.

"We're proud and honored to be recognized by these respected programs with these designations," said Ed Hoffman, vice president, Perficient. "Our partnership with DTE brings strategy, design, and development expertise to the forefront to create an engaging and compelling customer experience. Combined with our deep roots in the energy and utilities industry, we helped DTE create a holistic solution where their customers can immerse themselves in a 3D experience to learn how they can make a difference."

A trusted end-to-end digital partner, Perficient helps brands improve every aspect of the customer experience and enable strategic, continual business process innovation for sustainable competitive advantage. For more information about Perficient's customer experience and energy and utilities industry expertise, subscribe to Perficient's blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, and a VMware Authorized Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by the risk factor contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005594/en/