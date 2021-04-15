Perfecto By Perforce Reports Q1 Boom As Demand For Mobile App Quality Faces Need For Security, Sophistication In Testing

As quality mobile & web apps become more crucial to a wider range of industries, Perfecto reports record new business sales and expansion of global customer base into significant verticals

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces record sales growth of Perfecto by Perforce in the first quarter of 2021.

The growth underlines the accelerating dominance of mobile devices as high-priority customer touchpoints and the need for a testing solution that can handle the modern complexity, demand for security, and fast-paced market realities faced by organizations in nearly every vertical. In fact, testing on mobile devices in Perfecto's secure, cloud-based device lab has increased by 40% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Perfecto has been the vendor of choice for customers across a wide range of industries, including those in which Perfecto has maintained a strong presence, such as finance and retail. Throughout the first three months of 2021, however, Perfecto also attracted new customers in verticals, such as gaming, for which Perforce is well-known, as well as verticals only recently transitioning to mobile, such as manufacturing.

"Perfecto's growing customer base is prioritizing quality mobile experiences at a time when mobile devices have all but replaced legacy in-person staples, like trips to the mall and the bank," said Perforce CEO & President Mark Ties. "As a result of this change, our customers want and demand a highly secure and stable end-to-end testing platform to achieve the testing performance they require to be successful. This is why there's such a strong demand for Perfecto — across industries and the world."

Record-high sales and renewals have occurred worldwide. Results can be attributed to growing demand for a scalable modern testing platform that can automate the toughest, most sophisticated use cases.

Perfecto's first-quarter performance offers a promising preview for a year with many market-facing product enhancements planned.

"2021 is a truly exciting year for Perfecto customers," added Ties. "And we'll be sharing more news about that in the not-so-distant future."

