Perfect Snacks® Announces Brand Expansion With New Fresh-Snacking Line: Perfect Bar® Snack Size

Continuing to innovate with products that excite fans and meet growing consumer demand for fresher, on-the-go options, Perfect Snacks is rolling out its fan-favorite flavors in a snackable format to retailers nationwide, beginning in May

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Snacks ® ( http://www.perfectsnacks.com), the leading fresh-snacking brand delivering on quality nutrition and taste, is once again spearheading innovation in the refrigerated set with its newest product line, Perfect Bar ® Snack Size, hitting the shelves of retailers nationwide this May.

The two debut flavors, Perfect Bar ® Snack Size Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, are made with organic peanut butter, organic honey, 20+ organic superfoods and contain 6 grams of whole food protein, each.

"Contrary to their small stature, a snack-size bar is something we've always seen as a sizable opportunity, as we've grown to understand how our fans enjoy Perfect Bar throughout their days and as part of their ever-evolving routines," said Bill Keith, CEO and Co-Founder of Perfect Snacks. "We've delivered on taste, nutrition and ingredients with a recipe that has stood the test of time — literally, since we were kids — so being able to stay true to our roots while also providing value to our retail partners and customers is a win-win."

With 120-130 calories per bar and 6 grams of whole food protein, Perfect Bar Snack Size is a satiating grab-and-go option with premium nutrition and clean-food credentials like USDA Organic, Project Verified Non-GMO, Gluten Free and low-GI.

The 8-bar boxes of Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Perfect Bar Snack Size can soon be found in the refrigerated sections of Target, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway Divisions and additional nationwide retailers, over the next several months, at an SRP of $6.99.

"We've seen such immense growth and innovation in Fresh Snacking, since we launched the first refrigerated protein bar in stores more than 16 years ago," said Leigh Keith, President and Co-Founder of Perfect Snacks. "We're excited to continue fueling the Fresh Set and innovating with formats and flavors that break the mold of what's been done."

With innovation at the forefront of the Company's initiatives, Perfect Snacks continues to grow in both category market share and distribution throughout its various grocery channels. In just this past year, they've grown household penetration by 38% and increased the percentage of households repeating purchases by 26%.

Now available in more than 35,000 stores nationwide, the brand maintains category leadership with its hero product line, Perfect Bar, as the #1 refrigerated bar in the U.S. across all retail channels.

In addition to the two new products, Perfect Snacks' existing lines - Perfect Bar, Perfect Kids and Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups -- are each gluten-free, non-GMO and low-GI, with up to 17 grams of whole food protein and 20+ superfoods. While all Perfect Snacks products are found in the refrigerated aisle of grocers nationwide, they stay fresh outside of the fridge for varying amounts of time, based on the line.

Learn more at PerfectSnacks.com.

About Perfect SnacksPerfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks for the whole family. Made with clean ingredients like freshly-ground nut butter, organic honey and superfoods, the brand's nutritious products offer a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein.

Perfect Snacks is known as the makers of Perfect Bar ®, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar ™, and their snack line also includes Perfect Kids™ and Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups.

Find Perfect Snacks products in the refrigerated section of retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Safeway, Kroger and more, as well as online. To learn more or find a fridge near you, visit www.perfectsnacks.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfect-snacks-announces-brand-expansion-with-new-fresh-snacking-line-perfect-bar-snack-size-301280587.html

SOURCE Perfect Snacks