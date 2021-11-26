Perfect Match: Ukraine-based Perfectial Is Joining Avenga Growth Platform

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenga , an international IT and digital transformation technology group, and Perfectial are joining forces. The Ukraine-based tech company brings a team of 500 engineers and UX specialists to Avenga, helping them simultaneously satisfy steadily growing customer demands and scale their service offerings on the global market even faster. As part of the organization's long-term strategy, this new alliance underlines Avenga's objective to shake up the traditional IT market and establish itself as one of the top players.

"Within the last year, Avenga's global revenue has increased constantly and significantly. At the same time, our team has grown from 2,500 to almost 3,000 professionals. However, our strong organic growth needs to accelerate to meet ever-growing customer demands and to implement projects as quickly as possible. Therefore, after an extensive evaluation of the market, we decided to join forces with Perfectial. Their engineering culture and work attitude, especially their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and digital excellence, make them a perfect match for the Avenga Group," says Jan Webering, Avenga CEO.

Course set for further growth

Avenga is a technology partner delivering strategy, customer experience, solution engineering, managed services, and software products to hundreds of world-renowned clients like ABB, Volvo, and Credit Suisse. With soon 3,500 professionals on board and 20+ years of experience in IT and digital transformation, the company will maintain a total of 27 locations in Europe, Asia, and the US. Avenga is backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Cornerstone Investment Management to expand further.

"The fact that Avenga has selected Perfectial shows that we have been highly successful in accumulating exceptional expertise of bo th engineering talents and UX specialists. As a result, becoming part of the Avenga Group gives us a unique chance to create meaningful change on an even larger scale than before - and that is by doing exactly what we have always done: we consult, design, engineer, and deliver fast results for outstanding real-world solutions. Needless to say, we are extremely excited and can't wait to start this new chapter in our professional lives," says Andriy Skoropad, СEO, and Co-founder of Perfectial.

Further information: www.avenga.com

