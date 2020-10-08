Perfect Image Sees 10:1 Return On Investment By Partnering With Virtana For Its Hosted Cloud Optimization Strategy And Implementation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Image's IT infrastructure has seen a 10:1 return on investment by implementing a multi-cloud rightsizing and optimization tool. The UK-based managed service provider's improvements in results were gained through its partnership with Virtana, a leader in enterprise hybrid cloud migration and optimization. According to a recent survey by Virtana, nearly half (47%) of businesses in the US and UK said they lack visibility and insight into the performance of their IT systems in today's economic climate. Without such insights, planning and implementing a multi-cloud strategy is likely to be sub-optimal. Perfect Image has addressed this issue to get ahead of its competitors by adopting Virtana's CloudWisdom, a platform which allows them to take control of public cloud costs by eliminating idle resources, rightsizing capacity, and optimizing usage of their cloud-hosted IT infrastructure.

Perfect Image implemented CloudWisdom's cloud cost optimization offering after being dissatisfied with the results provided by traditional tools. Bob McKay, Director of Operations at Perfect Image, said, "Perfect Image has been working in the cloud sector for a long time, compared with a lot of our competitors. We chose CloudWisdom because we were blown away with the product and what it could do. In fact, we were able to conservatively identify potential savings of £300K in just the proof-of-value stage, which could ultimately reach £800K. That meant that just based on that subset we were going to a get a return on investment of around ten to one, which enables us to deliver quantitative, measured, and significant savings to our cloud clients by cost and capacity optimisation and control."

"Managed service providers want insight into how their own, and their customers, cloud-based infrastructure is performing," said Scott Leatherman, Chief Marketing Officer at Virtana. "Perfect Image is a forward-thinking organization that worked with us to strategically build out its hybrid cloud infrastructure solution to efficiently map, plan, and validate optimization. Today, they have detailed analysis, including real-time rightsizing and optimization recommendations, all in a single interface. They're not only integrating CloudWisdom into their FlexCare Managed IT offering but also giving their customers access to it so they can see cost, performance, and capacity savings for themselves."

Virtana's range of workload capacity optimization, cost management, and performance assurance solutions help more than 260 global customers and partners plan, execute, and manage their hybrid cloud implementations.

