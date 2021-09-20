Perfect Game Tabs C35 Sports Complex In Goldsboro, NC As A Regional Hub For Youth Baseball And Softball Events And Related Activities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced that the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service has reached an agreement with former Major Leaguer, Rob Wooten, making his C35 Sports Complex in Goldsboro, NC an official regional hub for future Perfect Game baseball and softball events. Exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Beginning in 2022, Perfect Game will manage all aspects of the Complex, including operations, scheduling, maintenance, merchandising and concessions, under the supervision of Perfect Game Region Tournament Director, Jeff Hall and current C35 Sports Complex General Manager and former UNC baseball player, Adam Pate.

Formerly known as the Eastern Carolina Athletic Park (ECAP), the C35 Sports Complex will be used by Perfect Game to host more than 36 regional baseball and softball events annually. This new hub of regional activity will launch this October 15-17, 2021, when Perfect Game brings its popular 9-13U Coastal World Series to the Complex.

Beginning in 2022, Perfect Game anticipates hosting, at a minimum, two AA/Minor events and one major event in both baseball and fast pitch softball at the Complex per month.

"Perfect Game is excited to be joining forces with Rob Wooten, by pairing his passion and love for the games of baseball and softball with Perfect Game's commitment to providing best-in-class services to youth baseball and softball players and their families," said Ford. "We look forward to working with Rob to enhance the C35 Sports Complex's reputation as a state-of-the-art amateur sport and recreation facility."

"I'm confident that Perfect Game is the perfect partner to help raise the visibility and participation levels of our C35 Sports Complex," said Wooten, CO-Owner of C35SC along with his brother Elliott Barnes. "C35 Sports Complex is committed to helping young people fall in love with the great games of baseball and softball, and this partnership with Perfect Game is sure to help us reach more of them. Together, we will do our part to help grow the games, and help future generations learn the important life skills that can be acquired on the diamond."

"The C35 Sports Complex is sure to become another jewel in the Perfect Game crown of one-of-a-kind baseball and softball complexes across the country that we select to host our events," added Hall. "Beginning this October, young Perfect Game athletes and their families will enjoy their time at the C35 Sports Complex, and they will leave with an unforgettable baseball experience and enough memories and friendships to last a lifetime."

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,324 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2021 Draft, for example, more than 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2021 College World Series, every player on the rosters of national champion Mississippi State and runner-up Vanderbilt had played in a Perfect Game event.

