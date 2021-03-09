Perfect Day Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies

BERKELEY, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Day has been named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" for 2021. This prestigious list honors businesses that found a way to be resilient over the last, tumultuous year, and turned those challenges into impactful changes or opportunities.

Perfect Day, which is ranked #2 in this year's Food category, produces proteins that are identical to the ones found in cow's milk, without any trace of lactose, cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, or anything else that typically comes along for the ride. Created through a fermentation process, these animal-free dairy proteins are greener and more resource-efficient than conventional production methods, with a smaller environmental footprint.

In 2020, Perfect Day introduced this innovation to a mass consumer audience through Brave Robot , the pioneering animal-free dairy ice cream, and partnerships with other beloved ice cream brands Graeter's and Nick's . By Spring 2021, products made with Perfect Day will be in more than 5,000 grocery stores, and available nationwide direct-to-consumer, so everyone can enjoy the dairy foods they love without compromising on nutrition, sustainability, and animal welfare.

"Perfect Day has dedicated the last seven years to leading the way in animal-free protein technology, so it's incredible for Fast Company to recognize our commitment to creating a kinder, greener future as we look to create a new animal-free category of foods," said Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day CEO and co-founder.

This year's "World's Most Innovative Companies" list features 463 businesses from 29 countries and recognized only ten companies in the food sector. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/ April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

You can learn more about Perfect Day at www.perfectdayfoods.com .

ABOUT PERFECT DAYFounded in 2014 by CEO and co-founder, Ryan Pandya, and co-founder, Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods you love today — starting in the dairy aisle. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes fermentation to create proprietary 'flora-made' dairy protein. Perfect Day's ingenious animal-free protein can be used across a range of products — from ice cream and milk to cheese and butter — to deliver the same taste and texture of dairy without the environmental, animal welfare, or food safety concerns. Foods made with Perfect Day protein are naturally lactose- and cholesterol-free are coming soon to a fridge near you as the company expands its network of food and dairy manufacturing and foodservice partners. To learn more, visit perfectdayfoods.com or follow along on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

