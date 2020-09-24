Perdue Farms Provides New Refrigerated Van And Forklift That Helps Second Harvest Food Bank Of Metrolina Meet Needs Of Food Insecure Neighbors, Especially Amid Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina has seen a tremendous increase in demand for nutritious food since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March compared to a year ago. As more of its neighbors struggle with food insecurity, the food bank has two new resources at its disposal to help meet the demand amid the pandemic.

Perdue Farms, through its Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, has funded a $100,000 grant to purchase a new refrigerated van and state-of-the-art standup forklift. The new assets have been deployed since mid-March, helping the food bank distribute more than 180,000 nutritionally balanced food boxes to many of its 800-plus partner agencies across a 24-county service region.

The van has been used to collect donated food from grocery stores and other food donors that might otherwise be thrown away. The standup forklift, which features Bluetooth wireless, allows the operator to weigh product right on the spot versus traveling throughout the warehouse and it is easier to maneuver in tight spaces.

"Second Harvest is extremely grateful to Perdue for their support in feeding our neighbors throughout the year and especially during this uncertain time as the need has greatly increased due to unemployment rates being extremely high, children still missing school meals and many seniors are still quarantined," said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Perdue gifts align with the company's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" hunger relief initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger. In January, the Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, announced a $1 million donation to support 10 of its Feeding America-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company's Centennial.

"At Perdue, we believe no one in a country as rich in resources like ours should have to go hungry," said Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms. "As a food company, we value the opportunity to help address the challenges of food insecurity that so many people face every day. We are proud of our partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank and the opportunity to help them meet the needs of our neighbors during such an uncertain time."

"As part of the company's 100 th year, the Foundation decided to invest in fighting hunger and highlight our company's desire to address food insecurity across the country. We are honored to expand our partnership with the food bank and help them purchase resources to help fulfill their mission," notes Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of MetrolinaAs part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY2018-2019, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 60 million pounds of food and household items to over 800 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares. Follow the Food Bank on: Facebook; Twitter; Instagram; LinkedIn; YouTube.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue FoundationThe Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue FarmsWe're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

