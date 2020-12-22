Perdue Farms $100,000 Grant Helps Fund New Freezer Capacity At Foodbank Of Southeastern Virginia And Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its "Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors" hunger-relief initiative, Perdue Farms has awarded a $100,000 grant to enable the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to expand its freezer capacity at its Tasley, Va., branch and feed more Virginians experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic and beyond.

The new 6,400-cubic-foot chilled space is funded by a grant from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms. The increased capacity will enable the Foodbank to receive and distribute significantly more chilled and frozen food products, including much sought-after protein and produce. The Foodbank estimates that it will be able to provide more than 111,000 additional meals through its network of partner agencies on the rural Eastern Shore of Virginia. The Branch is currently providing more than 1.2 million meals to those facing food insecurity on the Eastern Shore.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of nutritious meals for vulnerable individuals and families, particularly in rural areas where healthy food access may be limited," said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, president and CEO of the Foodbank. "We are grateful for this grant from Perdue that will extend the potential for distributing fresh produce and frozen protein to neighbors on the Eastern Shore, delivering hope during a time when it's most needed."

The Perdue Foundation gift aligns with the company's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" hunger-relief initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger. In January, the Perdue Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support 10 of its Feeding America®-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company's 100 th anniversary.

"Hunger relief is an important part of our sustainability commitments at Perdue Farms and our decades-long partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is vital part of that," said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. "We recognize the power of food and are pleased that our financial support will enable the Foodbank to provide more nutritious meals to our neighbors in rural Virginia, especially during these challenging times."

Over the course of the 20-plus-year partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Perdue has delivered more than 5 million pounds of nutritious protein, Perdue associate volunteer support, and additional funds to enable the Foodbank and its agency network to feed its hungry neighbors.

About Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern ShoreFor almost 40 years, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided over 350 million meals to those in our community who face hunger. Through our programs, facilities, and large network of community partners, we "eliminate hunger" on a daily basis for many. However, we understand that our current work addresses hunger for individuals in the short term. It does not address the root causes which force individuals to return to a food pantry again and again. This understanding has led to the creation of a three-year strategic plan aimed to move Hampton Roads closer to achieving the mission of eliminating hunger for those we serve—not only for the day, or for the week, but for a lifetime. For up-to-date information on the Foodbank, visit www.foodbankonline.org, Facebook, or Twitter.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue FoundationThe Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture ®.

About Perdue FarmsWe're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

