Percy "Master P" Miller Commits $10 Million To Support Opportunities That Will Help Advance Racial Equity

Iconic hip hop artist, Percy "Master P" Miller, announced today a new initiative focused on improving racial equity within Black, Indigenous, and People of Color ("BIPOC") communities. UBS, the leading global wealth manager, will work with P. Miller Enterprises, owned and founded by Percy, to help the organization connect with individuals and business owners to increase economic empowerment in BIPOC communities and advance corporate racial equity.

Percy has dedicated $10 million to launch the initiative and is calling for corporations, private equity firms and investors to join him in changing the narrative. He will invest in a wide spectrum of opportunities, including seeking equal representation at the senior leader and board level at large, national corporations, and supporting small businesses and start-up companies, that are owned or operated in BIPOC communities. Percy will focus on the following sectors: healthcare, education technology, financial technology, access to healthy food, and broadband to help bridge the wealth gap.

"Only through racial equity can we change the narrative and make a change. Financial empowerment is key to advancing health, education and wealth creation in BIPOC communities, and this is imperative for true economic empowerment," said Percy. "This will create a path for all people to have the voice in government and society that they deserve, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish with this initiative."

"We're pleased to work with P. Miller Enterprises to help bridge the wealth gap in BIPOC communities," said Mark Wilkins, a Private Wealth Advisor at UBS. "We look forward to connecting the organization with individuals and business owners that are equally as ambitious in their commitment to drive societal change."

Notes to Editors

About P. Miller EnterprisesP. Miller Enterprises is owned and run by Percy "Master P" Miller, philanthropist, businessman, entrepreneur, music mogul and founder of No Limit Records, selling over 100 million records worldwide, independently. Miller has launched several successful worldwide companies including fashion and footwear lines, consumer packaged goods and film and television production companies. He also played for two NBA teams—the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. He is a consumer product specialist, branding and marketing strategist, film producer and writer.

