Perceptron Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement With Atlas Copco

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, Perceptron shareholders approved the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger with Atlas Copco, a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perceptron shareholders will receive $7.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock held. The transaction is expected to close during the calendar fourth quarter 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of clearance from CFIUS. Following the closing, Perceptron's common stock will no longer be publicly traded and will be delisted from Nasdaq Global Market.

A BOUT PERCEPTRON ®

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

