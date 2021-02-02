PercayAI And Saint Louis University Partner To Accelerate AI Adoption Across Biomedical Sciences Research

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech startup PercayAI and Saint Louis University (SLU) announced a partnership today to provide SLU researchers with access to PercayAI's augmented intelligence (AI) drug discovery platform.

One of the primary components of the PercayAI platform is CompBio™, software co-developed with the Genome Technology Access Center at the McDonnell Genome Institute (GTAC@MGI) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Using a unique combination of contextual language processing, novel heuristics, and machine learning, the software finds non-obvious contextual signals to help scientists rapidly understand the complete biological process relevant to their research - in days rather than months.

Through the collaboration, PercayAI computational biologists and machine learning engineers will work closely with SLU faculty and students to train them on the use of PercayAI's AI platform and help them apply it to their current research projects.

"The early results from our collaboration with PercayAI are very encouraging," said Fran Sverdrup, Ph.D., associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at SLU. "With the help of their AI platform, we were able to uncover new relationships in our data sets that led to new potential drug targets. We are excited to follow-up on these new leads and expand the use of their technology to help advance our drug discovery efforts in the rare disease space."

"With this software, researchers can organize and prioritize relevant data in ways that aren't possible with traditional methods, improving the speed, cost and success rate of drug research and development," said Preston Keller, Chief Commercial Officer at PercayAI. "We're excited to establish a close partnership with Saint Louis University and work with them to support and expand the biological research community in Saint Louis."

About PercayAIPercayAI is an interdisciplinary team of computer scientists, computational biologists and chemists and life-science executives, all of whom are devoted to understanding the complexities of the human body and enhancing patients' quality of life. Based in St. Louis, the company is reimagining the drug discovery process by providing innovative augmented intelligence software. PercayAI is a wholly owned company of values-driven investment firm Kingdom Capital . To learn more, visit PercayAI's website at www.percayai.com.

About Saint Louis UniversityFounded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers more than 12,000 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University's diverse community of scholars is SLU's service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.

