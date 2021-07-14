Peraton Ranked In The 2021 Defense News Top 100

CHANTILLY, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, has been ranked as one of the world's largest defense companies in the 2021 Defense News Top 100. It is the company's second year appearing on the annual ranking of the largest global defense and national security companies shaping militaries around the world.

Peraton ranked #96 on this year's list after reporting $651.2 million in defense-related revenue for calendar year 2020. Perspecta, which Peraton acquired in May 2021, ranked #39 on the list after reporting $3.1 billion in defense-related revenue.

The collective 2020 defense-related revenues of heritage Peraton, heritage Perspecta and Northrop Grumman's integrated mission support and IT solutions business—which Peraton acquired in February 2021—totaled approximately $5.5 billion. If the combined company had existed last year, it would have ranked in the top 25 in the world on the 2021 Defense News Top 100 list, ahead of companies like Booz Allen, GE, CACI, and SAIC.

"While we are proud to see Peraton place on the Defense News 100 again, our ranking on this year's list is a snapshot of the $1 billion mid-sized company we were last year, not a full depiction of the top-tier mission capability integrator we are after completing two major acquisitions in the first half of 2021," said Matt McQueen, Peraton's chief communications & engagement officer.

"Today, as one of the world's leading national security companies, Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, state and local markets," said McQueen. "We have built a $7 billion company that is strong on defense, but we also recognize that recent events have underscored the fact that the national security, health security, financial security, and commerce security of our citizens are inextricably linked. The new Peraton is now positioned to operate at this critical nexus, delivering differentiated and proven technology solutions across a broad set of government customers, helping keep Americans and our allies safe and secure."

Peraton supports some of the most important and sensitive government programs around the globe. Notable defense and national security customers include the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, National Reconnaissance Office, Missile Defense Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice, as well as the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Recent national security contract wins for Peraton include:

Being selected to create a modernized, central platform designed to transform the background investigation process for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. The Other Transaction Agreement is worth nearly $474m and has a ceiling value of $500m over five years.

and has a ceiling value of over five years. Earning a position on the Unmanned Maritime Systems Support II (UMSS II) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide hardware and software development, as well as in-service operational support, for the U.S. Navy's unmanned maritime systems. The IDIQ is worth up to $250m over an eight-year period.

