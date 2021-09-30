Peraton Divests Systems Engineering, Integration, And Support Services Business

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton Corp. ("Peraton") today completed the sale of its systems engineering, integration, and support services business, including the Peraton assets and subsidiaries that relate to this business (collectively, the "SES Business"), to CTFV Acquisition Corp. ("CTFV"), a portfolio company of The Veritas Capital Vantage Fund, L.P. (the "Vantage Fund").

As a result of today's sale, the SES Business will operate as an independent, stand-alone company continuing to provide critical systems engineering, integration, and support services. The separation of the SES Business and Peraton enables each company to independently focus its core capabilities to meet the mission needs of its respective defense and intelligence community customers.

The SES Business will be led by Damian DiPippa, who was previously president of Peraton's Systems Engineering sector. The SES Business will re-brand itself under a new corporate name and identity.

The Vantage Fund is a Veritas Capital investment fund that independently invests in middle market companies, including those that provide critical products and services to government and other customers.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Peraton. Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Peraton. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to the Vantage Fund.

