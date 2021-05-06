Peraton Completes Acquisition Of Perspecta, Creating Leading Mission Capability Integrator And Transformative Enterprise IT Provider

HERNDON, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Perspecta Inc., establishing the company as the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.

The new Peraton has annual revenues of approximately $7 billion, a current backlog of approximately $24.4 billion, and a three-year qualified pipeline of $200 billion. The company employs 22,000 employees; 7,500 have a top-secret SCI clearance.

This announcement follows Peraton's February acquisition of Northrop Grumman's integrated mission support and IT solutions business. The new Peraton unites the three heritage companies to create a top-tier, next-generation national security provider that is positioned to serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, state and local markets.

"The new Peraton represents a truly transformative change for the industry, our customers, and each one of our employees," said Stu Shea, Chairman, President and CEO. "We have the right team, the right technology and the right scale to deliver against the biggest challenges facing government. Our highly skilled and diverse team provides secure, repeatable and differentiated solutions aligned to our customers' goals. We will fuse mission-enabling services with market-leading enterprise offerings and solutions to identify the best use of new technology and help customers achieve positive business outcomes."

"Recent world events have underscored the fact that our national security has never been so interconnected," said Shea. "It is dependent on our ability to effectively deter our adversaries, deliver robust citizen services, protect our financial system and rapidly respond to unconventional threats to our very way of life. Peraton operates at this critical nexus, supporting a wide range of government missions of consequence where failure could result in lost lives, disrupted systems, or violations of the public's trust and confidence."

Peraton has aligned the new company around nine business organizations:

Space & Intelligence sector : This sector delivers advanced, mission-specific technology capabilities across a broad range of national security, civil space, and intelligence community customers. It will continue to be led by Dr. Roger Mason .

: This sector delivers advanced, mission-specific technology capabilities across a broad range of national security, civil space, and intelligence community customers. It will continue to be led by Dr. . Cyber Mission sector : This sector delivers full-spectrum cyber programs, information operations, and technical solutions that support intelligence, defense, and civil markets. It will continue to be led by Tom Afferton , former vice president, Defense & Security Business Unit, Northrop Grumman.

: This sector delivers full-spectrum cyber programs, information operations, and technical solutions that support intelligence, defense, and civil markets. It will continue to be led by , former vice president, Defense & Security Business Unit, Northrop Grumman. Defense Solutions sector : This sector supports the mission to keep the United States and its citizens safe by delivering solutions to improve software, systems engineering, IT, training and logistics, and fleet management solutions to key agencies in national defense. It will be led by Jeff Bohling , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Defense group.

: This sector supports the mission to keep and its citizens safe by delivering solutions to improve software, systems engineering, IT, training and logistics, and fleet management solutions to key agencies in national defense. It will be led by , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Defense group. Citizen Security & Public Services sector : This sector provides solutions to U.S. Cabinet-level civil and national security agencies and major elements of the public sector across the country. It will be led by Rocky Thurston , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Civilian, State & Local group.

: This sector provides solutions to U.S. Cabinet-level civil and national security agencies and major elements of the public sector across the country. It will be led by , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Civilian, State & Local group. Global Health & Financial Solutions sector : This sector delivers advanced, mission-specific technology solutions for citizen and human services agencies, as well as military, public, and global health customers covering critical areas such as COVID-19, Medicare, and citizen-centric services. It will be led by Tarik Reyes , previously president, Peraton's Civil & Health sector, and former vice president, Civil and Health Business Unit, Northrop Grumman.

: This sector delivers advanced, mission-specific technology solutions for citizen and human services agencies, as well as military, public, and global health customers covering critical areas such as COVID-19, Medicare, and citizen-centric services. It will be led by , previously president, Peraton's Civil & Health sector, and former vice president, Civil and Health Business Unit, Northrop Grumman. Peraton Labs : Peraton Labs delivers engineering and applied research to enable government agencies, utilities and commercial enterprises to fully exploit the future of communications, analytics and cybersecurity. It will be led by Dr. Petros Mouchtaris, previously president and general manager, Perspecta Labs.

: Peraton Labs delivers engineering and applied research to enable government agencies, utilities and commercial enterprises to fully exploit the future of communications, analytics and cybersecurity. It will be led by Dr. Petros Mouchtaris, previously president and general manager, Perspecta Labs. Navy & Marine Corps business group : This group supports the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) under the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract. It will be led by Vice Adm. (ret.) Ted Branch , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Navy & Marine Corps business group.

: This group supports the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) under the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract. It will be led by Vice Adm. (ret.) , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Navy & Marine Corps business group. SRI : SRI provides expertise in developing, delivering and integrating end-to-end mobile communications solutions. It will continue to be led by Jeremy Fremin .

: SRI provides expertise in developing, delivering and integrating end-to-end mobile communications solutions. It will continue to be led by . System Engineering sector: This sector provides strategy for development and execution, program performance, and growth objectives. It will be led by Damian DiPippa , previously senior vice president and general manager, Perspecta's Intelligence group.

Peraton's increased depth of capabilities and resources resulting from the Perspecta acquisition enables the company to bring more value to its customers while being more resilient against marketplace changes. The successful completion of the Perspecta acquisition also creates new career opportunities for people who can master complex environments, anticipate change and deliver solutions.

