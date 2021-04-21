Peraton CEO Stu Shea To Receive USGIF Lifetime Achievement Award

HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton CEO Stu Shea, who has spent nearly four decades serving both government and industry in the intelligence, defense, aerospace and government services markets, has been announced as the United States...

HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton CEO Stu Shea, who has spent nearly four decades serving both government and industry in the intelligence, defense, aerospace and government services markets, has been announced as the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation's (USGIF) 2021 Arthur C. Lundahl-Thomas C. Finnie Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Shea will be honored as the 17th individual to win this prestigious award during the USGIF annual black-tie event on Friday, Dec. 3 in Reston, VA.

"This award recognizes Stu's singular contribution and undying commitment to the geospatial intelligence community," said Robert Cardillo, chairman of the USGIF Board of Directors. "Since the start of his career as a software engineer designing computer mapping capabilities in 1982 until today, Stu has been an exemplary leader in our community, advancing the GEOINT tradecraft, and accelerating innovative new capabilities and approaches."

Shea was one of the original founders of USGIF and the highly acclaimed Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Symposium. Over the course of his career, he has received numerous awards for his leadership within the industry, including the Intelligence Community Seal Medallion, and currently serves on several industry, government, and academic advisory boards. He was inducted into the GEOINT Hall of Fame in 2018 for his service to the geospatial-intelligence community.

"I am incredibly humbled to be recognized among the distinguished list of Lundahl-Finnie Lifetime Achievement Award recipients," said Shea. "For more than 18 years, USGIF has been instrumental in bringing together government, industry, academic, professional organizations and individuals to build the GEOINT community, advance the tradecraft, and accelerate innovation. I look forward to continuing my work alongside the foundation to help address national security challenges."

The Lundahl-Finnie award recipient is nominated and voted upon annually by USGIF's Board of Directors. This distinguished award was named for Arthur C. Lundahl and Thomas C. Finnie, celebrating their accomplishments—in imagery analysis and mapping, respectively—and their legacies within the GEOINT community.

About PeratonPeraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator, we are a trusted provider of highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies, including the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and NASA. Every day, our 10,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peraton-ceo-stu-shea-to-receive-usgif-lifetime-achievement-award-301274087.html

SOURCE Peraton