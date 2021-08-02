Peptide Based Cancer Vaccine Market Clinical Trials Report 2026

NEW DELHI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

In spite of significant progress in recent years towards the development of new targeted therapies, cancer remains a largely unmet medical needs and cause of deaths in industrialized countries. Until now, cancer is mainly treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. These conventional treatments can cure cancer at early stages but are frequently ineffective for treating cancer in advanced or recurrent stage. In recent times, immunotherapy emerged as forth pillar in the management of cancer which exploits immune cells to generate anti-tumor response. Till now, a wide range of immunotherapeutic approaches such as anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies have been used in the management of cancer.

However, over the course of more than two decades, tumor immunologists collaborated to identify numerous well-defined tumor antigens, many of which were quickly developed into cancer vaccines and treatments. Animal models and clinical trials have both been tested which have shown encouraging response. The extensive efforts by researchers have led to the development of cancer vaccines by utilizing several things including RNA, DNA, protein or peptides, which are mainly present in the clinical studies.

In recent times, peptides have gained major momentum in the development of cancer vaccine in the market owning to their simple and cost efficient production & development process. Peptides are recognized for being highly selective and efficacious and, at the same time, relatively safe and well tolerated. Given their attractive pharmacological profile and intrinsic properties, peptides represent an excellent starting point for the design of novel therapeutics. The extensive efforts of research institutions and pharmaceutical companies have resulted in the advancement of a few peptide-based cancer vaccines that are currently being tested in preclinical and clinical trials. As of now, GV1001 is the only peptide based cancer vaccine which has been approved for the management of pancreatic cancer in Korea. GV1001 is a 16-amino-acid peptide comprising a sequence from the human enzyme telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT). Most cancers highly express TERT, and immunization with GV1001 aims to activate the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Peptide vaccines have several advantages over conventional vaccines. In comparison to traditional vaccines made of dead or attenuated pathogens, inactivated toxins, and recombinant subunits, peptide vaccines are a safe and cost-effective technology. Because of the ease of production and the simplicity of the composition, peptide vaccine production is relatively inexpensive. Additionally, peptide vaccines avoid the inclusion of unnecessary components possessing high reactogenicity to the host, such as lipopolysaccharides, lipids, and toxins. Moreover, peptide vaccines can be composed of various epitopes from different antigens, and integrate T cells and B cells epitopes into one antigenic formulation. Despite several advantages, peptides are typically poorly immunogenic when used alone, requiring the next generation of adjuvant to overcome this problem.

The rapid approval of the first peptide-based cancer vaccine has prompted researchers to engage in research and development activities in this field. The researchers' extensive efforts have resulted in the development of a robust clinical pipeline of peptide-based cancer vaccines. These vaccines have shown promising results in preclinical and clinical trials, and they are expected to enter the market soon. As of now, the global peptide cancer vaccine is present at very nascent state owing to single product approval, but the robust clinical pipeline points towards the brighter future of peptide vaccines in management of wide range of cancers.

Geographically, it is predicted that North America, followed by Europe, will lead the global peptide cancer vaccine market due to the region's high adoption rates of novel therapeutics and rising cancer incidence. Furthermore, the presence of a large pharmaceutical sector that is actively engaged in research and development will drive the future of peptide cancer vaccines. In addition to this, Asia Pacific will also emerge as a potential market in coming future due to increase cancer rates in this region.

