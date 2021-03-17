PepsiCo Partners With Global Icon LeBron James To Launch MTN DEW RISE ENERGY Drink

- New MTN DEW RISE ENERGY Offers Citicoline and Caffeine for a Mental Boost and Zinc to help with Immune Support to Conquer the Morning; Only 25 Calories and Zero Grams of Added Sugar

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every morning is a chance to seize the day and close the gap between intention and motivation. No one embodies this mentality better than NBA icon, businessman and philanthropist LeBron James, an integral partner behind the launch of MTN DEW RISE ENERGY, a new kind of energy drink specifically formulated with ingredients to kick off the morning with a mental boost, immune support, and zero grams of added sugar.

MTN DEW RISE ENERGY has approximately 180 mg of caffeine, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and fruit juice. With Citicoline and caffeine to boost mental clarity and Zinc for immune support, MTN DEW RISE ENERGY is designed to awaken ambition and help people conquer the day.

"As energy beverages evolve to provide even more functional benefits, we're excited to introduce the new MTN DEW RISE ENERGY for those looking for a morning boost with enhanced mental clarity and immune support that helps you conquer the morning to conquer the day," said Fabiola Torres, CMO and SVP, Energy Category, PepsiCo. "LeBron is the epitome of motivation and has achieved legendary status by seizing every morning. He not only continues to excel on and off the court but has dedicated his life to help others rise as well."

"It's important to me that I believe in the brands and products where I invest my time. When I first learned about the message behind the drink - the fact that every day is a chance to rise for all of us - that really resonated with me," said James. "The ability to rise and find motivation to do more and be more every single morning is powerful. I'm excited about the opportunity to bring that to life through this partnership with PepsiCo."

The multiyear PepsiCo partnership with James includes Beverages with MTN DEW RISE ENERGY and will activate across PepsiCo's portfolio in unique and unexpected ways including in the Snack category. This multifaceted deal starts with MTN DEW RISE ENERGY and will expand to touch on numerous aspects of James' wide-ranging work.

"LeBron is arguably the most influential celebrity in the galaxy right now. He dominates on the court, has a thriving enterprise, puts his family first, and is committed to social change and making a positive impact on communities," said Adam Harter, SVP, Media, Sports and Entertainment, PepsiCo. "He is not only going to be an incredible brand partner to MTN DEW RISE ENERGY, but we also look forward to the collective impact we can make on the people we serve through education, social justice and community initiatives."

PepsiCo's and James' shared commitment to uplifting and impacting underserved communities - layered in with the MTN DEW RISE ENERGY ethos to help everyone reach their full potential - creates a powerful combination with the opportunity to impact communities over the course of the partnership.

In 2020, PepsiCo announced a more than $400 million investment over five years to lift up Black business and communities, and increase Black representation at PepsiCo. The company's racial equality journey focuses on three pillars where it feels it can make the most impact—People, Business, and Communities.

MTN DEW RISE ENERGY Offers Citicoline and Caffeine for a Mental Boost and Zinc to Help Provide Immune Support in Six Great-Tasting Flavors

MTN DEW RISE ENERGY is packed with functional ingredients. It is available in 16 oz cans in six delicious, refreshing flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz, and Peach Mango Dawn. It is available at all major retail locations where PepsiCo products are sold for an average MSRP of $2.59.

MTN DEW RISE ENERGY cans feature a lion - a king with a fierce inner spirit - as the brand icon. The stylized lion is part of a bold visual identity created by PepsiCo's in-house design team, including impactful typography and vivid colors to help the brand stand out on shelf. The color palette was created to quickly cue the unique flavors while also helping consumers effortlessly navigate the shelf.

In addition to James, MTN DEW RISE ENERGY will work with several influencers across sports and wellness; the first of a series of activations will occur at South by Southwest (SXSW). The brand will host virtual morning workouts daily for all festival attendees, giving the mental boost needed to conquer the morning.

About MTN DEW RISE ENERGYMTN DEW RISE ENERGY is an energy beverage with vitamins A, and C, antioxidants, zinc for immune support, and citicoline and caffeine that offer a mental boost with zero grams added sugar, 25 calories, and fruit juice. It is available in 16 oz cans in six delicious, invigorating flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz, and Peach Mango Dawn. It is available at all major retail locations where PepsiCo products are sold for an average MSRP of $2.59 and www.mountaindewrise.com.

For more information, visit www.mountaindewrise.com @mountaindewrise

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

