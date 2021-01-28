PepsiCo Appoints David Flavell To EVP, General Counsel And Corporate Secretary

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) - Get Report ("PepsiCo") today announced that David Flavell has been appointed as EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Flavell, PepsiCo's current SVP, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer, will succeed Dave Yawman, who departs PepsiCo after more than twenty-two years of dedicated service to pursue other interests. Flavell will begin his new role on March 1, with Yawman staying on in the interim to ensure a smooth and efficient transition.

"On behalf of everyone at PepsiCo, including our Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Dave not only for his years of judicious guidance that steered our company through many complex issues, but also for his unwavering dedication to his colleagues and to doing what is right," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta. "Dave will always be an honored member of our PepsiCo family, and we know his steadfast values, innate curiosity, and unassailable character will serve him well wherever his journey takes him next."

Laguarta continued: "At the same time, we have no doubt that David Flavell is the ideal person to take over this important role. David is a highly respected leader with a decade of experience at PepsiCo, including as General Counsel for different businesses and geographies and the leader of our Compliance and Ethics team. In each position, he has demonstrated a firm commitment to upholding and modeling the values we stand for as a company, and I look forward to working with him even more closely in the years ahead to make PepsiCo a faster, stronger, better company."

Flavell joined PepsiCo in 2011 and has served in various senior legal roles including as General Counsel for Frito-Lay North America and the AMEA and Latin America businesses. Through these positions, Flavell gained valuable visibility into PepsiCo's international and domestic businesses and diverse product categories. As Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, he has been instrumental in maintaining and enhancing the company's global Compliance and Ethics Program, ensuring the company acts with integrity throughout its operations. Prior to joining PepsiCo he was the General Counsel for Asia Pacific and Middle East with Danone, based in Shanghai, China. Flavell spent the first 10 years of his career with leading Australian law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth where he was ultimately a corporate and anti-trust partner.

