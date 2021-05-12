PEPSI® Celebrates "The Mess We Miss" In Newest Ad Creative

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Mess We Miss," the latest creative from Pepsi, debuts today (U.S. only) with a hopeful image of our future, inspired by our past. Set to the tune of the Broadway classic "Tomorrow" from Annie, the creative portrays an optimistic future where we can return to some of life's most enjoyable (and often times messy) moments, even the ones we never expected to yearn for again.

Sometimes, it's the overlooked and carefree moments in life that become unforgettable memories - celebrating a homerun at the ballpark with a complete stranger, a night out doing karaoke with friends, spending hours on the dance floor at a concert or wedding. These familiar moments of sheer joy not only harken back to a pre-pandemic time, but also represent an optimistic future that's hopefully not too far away - if we all do our part in getting there.

"Looking back at life before the pandemic, it's easy to feel nostalgic remembering social occasions that brought together family and friends like sporting events, weddings, and concerts. Even though now those moments might look a bit messy, this familiar past also represents an optimistic future we can all hope to achieve as we look to get to the other side," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing - Pepsi. "While nobody knows what our 'new normal' will look like, we believe that a life filled with these carefree moments of unapologetic enjoyment is one we can all aspire to."

"The Mess We Miss" was developed in partnership with VaynerMedia. The spot is live online and is expected to make its television debut in the coming weeks.

