Pepsi "Full Of Detroit Soul" Amplifies Black-Owned Businesses For Detroit Black Restaurant Week

Continuing Its Commitment to the Detroit Community, Pepsi Partners with Detroit Black Restaurant Week to Support Black-Owned Restaurants; Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Receives $15,000 From Pepsi To Help in Flood Relief

DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Black Restaurant Week is back in August - and so is Pepsi ® to support the Motor City's Black-owned businesses. Along with partnering with MLN8 to drive consumers to local Black-owned restaurants from August 20 to August 29, Pepsi also awarded $15,000 to Joe Louis Southern Kitchen to help cover the new business' repairs from flood damage during this year's storms. The donation is part of the Pepsi "Full of Detroit Soul" initiative, the brand's multi-year community platform and creative campaign that celebrates and supports the diversity and talent that make Detroit so special.

"We're thrilled to partner with Detroit Black Restaurant Week to encourage locals to celebrate and support the city's Black culinary community," said Jazmine Robinson, PepsiCo North Division Brand Marketing. "We also hope to encourage and build the next generation of Black-owned businesses and that's why giving back to Joe Louis Southern Kitchen was so important. Their story is emblematic of the struggles many restaurants face trying to get off the ground, let alone after an especially trying year."

A new addition to the city's culinary scene, Joe Louis Southern Kitchen faced a challenging year as it opened doors, between the pandemic and Detroit's summer storms that flooded the city. The funds it receives will help cover repairs for the restaurant, ahead of Detroit Black Restaurant Week, where it will be one of the 54 restaurants and food trucks participating.

"The synergetic partnership with Pepsi as part of Detroit Black Restaurant Week will allow us to do some amazing things," said DBRW Founder Kwaku Osei-Bonsu. "With their support pushing our message across the city, we hope that more Detroiters will be inspired to partake and discover their next favorite local eatery."

To further drive awareness of Detroit Black Restaurant Week, Pepsi blanketed the city with billboards spotlighting participating restaurants. Consumers who visit Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, Soul of Detroit, Jeds, COOP or East Eats may also receive a limited-edition Pepsi Detroit Black Restaurant Week cup.

To learn more about Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, watch the full video here. For more information on Detroit Black Restaurant Week and the Pepsi "Full of Detroit Soul" initiative visit https://fullofdetroitsoul.com/dbrw.

About Detroit Black Restaurant WeekDetroit Black Restaurant Week is a celebration of culture, food, and ownership. Parent company MLN8 and Detroit Black Restaurant Week are dedicated to highlighting and supporting African American and African-Descendant-owned restaurants, chefs, and food-related events in the Metro Detroit Area. DBRW strives to foster appreciation and patronage of these local businesses. During the week and after, keep your eyes peeled to www.mln8.co for more info on upcoming events. It's time to eat the city!

