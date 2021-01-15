Pepsi, Fat Joe And Triller Crowned T-Lyon Winner Of First-Ever Virtual Hip Hop Talent Competition, "Your Wildest Dreams"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi and Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe announced Florida native Tyon Davis (T-Lyon) as the winner of Pepsi Wild Cherry "Your Wildest Dreams" - the first-ever virtual hip-hop talent competition available exclusively on viral entertainment platform Triller. T-Lyon's undeniable talent and performance skills helped him outshine the thousands of hopeful entrants that competed for the winning spot.

Featuring a prestigious panel of industry talent including Fat Joe, Mike WiLL Made-It, rapper Mulatto, producer Quay Global, on-air personality Kenny Burns, and founder of the Ayers Agency Ashaunna Ayers- Pepsi Wild Cherry "Your Wildest Dreams" welcomed the top three contestants to the Triller House in Atlanta, GA where they each performed live for the judges. Streamed exclusively on Triller, users had the ability to watch the fierce competition live last night and can catch it again as it streams all weekend long.

T- Lyon has continually proved his talent over the last year in talent competitions and virtual performances across digital channels. Having garnered over 100K+ views on his Triller videos, T-Lyon has undoubtedly established his voice on the artist and music-first platform. As the winner, T-Lyon will receive a mentoring session with the esteemed panel of judges where he will gain invaluable lessons from successful industry vets, and an exclusive feature in a national Pepsi Wild Cherry digital commercial this year, featuring an original track of his co-produced by the team of judges.

"I feel extremely blessed to be the winner of the first Pepsi Wild Cherry Your Wildest Dreams contest. It took a lot of sacrifice and dedication but I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and the endless support from my hometown, Triller & Pepsi," said T-Lyon.

"We are so excited to crown the winner of our first-ever virtual hip-hop talent competition on Triller," said Chauncey Hamlett, CMO South Division, PepsiCo Beverages, North America. "These last few weeks have flown by and through it all, we've seen thousands of talented aspiring artists from all over the country pour their craft into the competition. We can't wait to see where T-Lyon goes from here and with industry vets like Fat Joe, Kenny Burns and Pepsi and Triller behind him, we know it will only be up from here."

"I came into this competition excited to scout new hip hop talent and give a deserving artist their big break," said Fat Joe. "What we witnessed during the final competition in Atlanta was nothing short of amazing. T- Lyon, I am positive I will be seeing you soon."

"What an amazing show last night! The talent in this competition has blown the entire Triller team away and it has been an honor to witness these last six weeks of nonstop artistry," said Bonin Bough, Triller's Chief Growth Officer. "Working alongside Pepsi, Fat Joe and the entire panel of talented judges is exactly what Triller is all about- bringing together a community of artists to uplift the next generation and really provide a stage for their talent to shine."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com

About Triller

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in seconds with features including an exclusive set of Triller Lenses powered by Snap, interactive Text Over Video, and Mashtraxx music editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

