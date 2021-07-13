Peoples Gas Honored As One Of Nation's Most Trusted Energy Companies

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Peoples Gas is being recognized as one of the nation's top energy companies for exceptional customer service and communication.

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Peoples Gas is being recognized as one of the nation's top energy companies for exceptional customer service and communication. The company has been named a 2021 Most Trusted Utility Brand in a nationwide study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm. Peoples Gas received the second-highest Brand Trust Index score in the Midwest among natural gas service-only utilities.

Peoples Gas received the Most Trusted Utility Brand honor, in part, because of its efforts to connect with and assist its customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing affordable, reliable and clean energy during the pandemic, the company worked with customers on flexible payment arrangements and enhanced digital services. Peoples Gas also supported communities through donations to front-line relief efforts.

"The world changed a lot over the past year, presenting every business with extraordinary challenges. While no one person or company can control external forces, what we can do is stay focused and committed to providing world-class, reliable service," said Charles Matthews, president and CEO — Peoples Gas. "We listened to our customers' and community's needs, and adapted as necessary to meet those needs. We are proud of our efforts, and proud to receive this recognition."

Peoples Gas also was named a Most Trusted Utility Brand in 2020 and 2019. In addition, in April 2021, Escalent recognized Peoples Gas as an "Environmental Champion" after the company earned the highest Environmental Dedication Index score among all natural gas utilities in the Midwest.

The Most Trusted Brand recognition from Escalent is based on the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study. The study evaluates energy companies in the areas of customer focus, community support, communications effectiveness, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation. More than 75,000 utility customers across 140 energy companies were surveyed as part of the study.

Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (WEC) - Get Report, is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 878,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at peoplesgasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.

