PeopleReady "Ride To Work" Commercial W/ Takuma Sato

With the 2021 Indianapolis 500 right around the corner, PeopleReady today announced a new ad with two-time and reigning Indy 500 champ, Takuma Sato. PeopleReady, which places someone in a temporary job every nine seconds, teamed up with Sato on the ad to highlight the speed at which the staffing leader connects people and work. PeopleReady is a sponsor of both Sato and his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) teammate, Graham Rahal, for this year's Indy 500 race. The ad can be seen on https://www.peopleready.com/indy500/.

"PeopleReady and Takuma Sato both excel at speed, and we're excited to partner with the two-time Indy 500 winner on this ad to help drive home our message and mission to connect people and work," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "Takuma is not only a great race car driver but an incredible brand ambassador for PeopleReady, bringing our mission and capabilities to millions of race fans and job seekers. We are proud to partner with Takuma and his RLL teammate, Graham Rahal, as sponsors for this year's Indy 500."

The ad will be broadcast on NBC leading up to and throughout the Indy 500 as well as on CTV streaming services and social media.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (TBI) - Get Report, specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

