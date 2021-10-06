PeopleReady Earns Platinum Honors For Work Within Reach™ Campaign In 2021 Muse Creative Awards

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of marketing excellence, staffing leader PeopleReady was presented with a Platinum 2021 Muse Creative Award, the competition's highest honor, in the integrated marketing category for its Work Within Reach™ campaign. PeopleReady's campaign was singled out from a field of thousands of entries in the annual international competition hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA).

PeopleReady was recognized for its innovative and fully integrated marketing campaign, building upon its new Work Within Reach™ brand and ongoing elevation of staffing technology and delivery models. The PeopleReady marketing campaign included:

A sponsorship of two-time Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman and Lanigan Racing that took PeopleReady and its mission to connect people and work to millions of people throughout the U.S. and around the world.

PeopleReady's first-ever nationally broadcast TV ad, "Ride to Work," featuring Sato, reached over 5 million viewers, and included streaming TV, social media and video ads.

PeopleReady's Work, Win, Drive sweepstakes, which was designed to encourage people to join the workforce during the worker shortage. The sweepstakes had 583,000 entrants.

An extensive social media strategy resulting in over 1 million impressions.

A comprehensive media outreach campaign resulting in nearly 7,000 earned media stories reaching billions of viewers, listeners and readers.

An internal communications campaign, which engaged more than 1,000 employees in activities designed to galvanize them around a new company culture.

"PeopleReady is honored to have received this distinction from the International Awards Associate. This was a mission-driven integrated marketing effort with a simple goal: to help put work and workforces within reach," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "As the role of temporary workforces continues to grow even more vital, so does our ability to reach our audiences to make connecting people and work faster and easier than ever. We are proud to be recognized for our marketing innovation and creativity."

The campaign helped to highlight the staffing leader's recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine as well as a new virtual onboarding experience that puts Work Within Reach™ for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Also, continued optimizations of PeopleReady's award-winning JobStack® app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work.

