PeopleForBikes Works With Call2Recycle To Establish First Industrywide Electric Bicycle Battery Recycling Program In The U.S.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleForBikes, a national bicycling advocacy organization and the bicycle industry's trade association, is teaming up with Call2Recycle, the largest, most reliable battery recycling program experts in the U.S., to establish the bicycle industry's first industrywide electric bicycle battery recycling program in the United States. The program represents the first transportation sector united under one battery recycling solution.

Industry analysts estimate that more than 12 million electric bicycles will be sold in the United States between 2020 and 2030. Anticipating a massive increase in electric bicycle use for transportation and recreation, PeopleForBikes is proud to support the launch of this unprecedented program. The program aims to address the environmental concerns associated with lithium ion battery recycling and ensure that batteries at their end of life, or those that are damaged or defective, are safely handled and returned to the proper recycling stream.

The program launched on Nov. 3, 2021, with industry suppliers and manufacturers signing on to support and fully fund battery collection and recycling nationwide. Bicycle retailers can begin enrolling in the program in February 2022. Retailer collection sites and at-home collection kits will be available in summer 2022.

"With the projected growth of climate-friendly electric bicycles, the batteries powering those bikes will need to be safely and responsibly collected and managed at their end of life," said Leo Raudys, CEO and president of Call2Recycle. "We are excited to be working with PeopleForBikes to establish the first voluntary, industry-led program in the electric transportation sector to ensure a safe, responsible journey for e-bike batteries from rider to recycler. We look forward to leveraging our 25 years of experience collecting and recycling 140 million pounds of batteries in the U.S. to make electric bicycle battery collection and recycling as seamless and successful as our consumer battery program."

"We know as an industry we need to do better on sustainability and climate issues, and battery recycling and safety plays a big role in those efforts," said PeopleForBikes President and CEO Jenn Dice. "With millions of batteries reaching their end of life and more going into the market every year, we're excited to collaborate with Call2Recycle and the rest of the bike industry to take such a proactive step towards a more sustainable future."

To learn more, visit ebikebatteryrecycling.peopleforbikes.org or register for this upcoming webinar .

About Call2Recycle Operating with a commitment to safety and environmental excellence, Call2Recycle is the country's premier battery collection, logistics and recycling program. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization has safely and responsibly collected and recycled 140 million pounds of batteries across the U.S. Visit us at call2recycle.org .

About PeopleForBikes PeopleForBikes is making biking better for everyone by uniting millions of Americans, thousands of businesses and hundreds of communities to make every bike ride safer, more accessible and more fun. When people ride bikes, great things happen. Join us at PeopleForBikes.org .

Media contact: Katie Flagg kf@pressforwardpr.com802.989.3465

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peopleforbikes-works-with-call2recycle-to-establish-first-industrywide-electric-bicycle-battery-recycling-program-in-the-us-301415832.html

SOURCE PeopleForBikes