People's United Advisors Grows Wealth Business; Appoints Two Senior Executives In New York And Massachusetts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Advisors (PUA), the registered investment adviser of People's United Bank (NASDAQ: PBCT), today announced the expansion of its regional leadership team with the appointment of two senior executives. Anne Donahue, SVP, New York Regional Wealth Leader, and David Murphy, SVP, Massachusetts Regional Wealth Leader, each bring more than 30 years' experience, and will be responsible for business development, client retention, and profitable growth within their respective regions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne and David to the team! We are confident their experience working with individuals, families and businesses within their regions will translate into deeper and broader client relationships at People's United Advisors. Anne and David will play an integral role in delivering tailored solutions and a unique value proposition to the marketplace," said Michael Boardman, EVP, Head of People's United Advisors.

David Murphy , SVP, Massachusetts Regional Wealth Management Leader: David Murphy is an experienced wealth manager with a successful track record in serving high-net-worth clients with a focus on wealth advisor development, crisis management, client segmentation, operations management, and government engagement. Prior to joining People's United, David served as Executive Managing Director, Head of Wealth Advisory, for Boston Private Wealth where he transformed a Trust and Investment Group to a Wealth Advisory Group focused on value-added advice. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at TD Bank Wealth as SVP, New England & Metro New York Regional Manager, where he oversaw a team responsible for a $3 billion portfolio in eight states. Throughout his career, David has served in roles of increasing responsibility exclusively focused on helping high-net-worth clients achieve their holistic financial goals through personalized advice and solutions. In addition, David served in Afghanistan in 2009 - 2010, and at US Special Operations Command in 2011 leading the Counter Threat Finance effort. He retired as a Colonel in 2012. David received a BS in Business Administration from Norwich University , an MBA from the University of Connecticut , and a Masters of Strategic Studies from US Army War College. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

Anne Donahue , SVP, New York Regional Wealth Management Leader:Anne Donahue has extensive experience in Private Banking and Wealth Management, with a focus on investment management trust, credit, and deposit services for high-net-worth clients. Prior to joining People's United, Anne served as SVP, Market Leader, Private Wealth Management at U.S. Bank. During her decade of tenure, she launched the Private Wealth Office in New York City and assembled and managed a team that significantly grew assets under management. Prior to that, Anne was a Managing Director at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. There she held roles of increasing responsibility focused on leading wealth management teams in New York and managing the Bank's regional Private Banking Division in the Tri-State area. Anne also held senior positions at Citibank and JPMorgan Chase. Anne earned her MBA from The Stern School of Business at New York University and her undergraduate degree from Providence College . Anne is a CFP® and holds her FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 licenses. Anne is an active member of several non-profit boards, including the Board of Trustees of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

"Especially now amidst continued economic uncertainty, we know that clients want a partner who can offer a holistic approach to wealth management that takes into account fundamental, quantitative and geographic considerations," added Boardman. "At People's United Advisors, we believe by embedding a financial planning mindset into all that we do, combined with sophisticated technology, we can continue to build a world-class team with experts like David and Anne."

People's United Advisors provides investment, trust, and retirement solutions for individuals, families, and their businesses. With expert advisors locally based throughout the Northeast, PUA serves as a fiduciary for clients and is dedicated to serving their best interests. PUA's mission is to build investment and wealth solutions customized to clients' unique goals, objectives, risk profiles, and investment time horizons.

About People's United BankPeople's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $61 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

