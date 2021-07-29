People, Pets & Vets Is Mentoring The Next Generation Of Veterinarians

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People, Pets and Vets (PPV) genuinely cares about their team members and providing resources to provide them with growth opportunities.

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People, Pets and Vets (PPV) genuinely cares about their team members and providing resources to provide them with growth opportunities. Recently launched, Elevate, the mentorship program empowers experienced veterinarians to help new graduates develop skillsets for a promising professional future, while the new doctors bring a fresh perspective to the team.

Currently, PPV has 75+ hospitals in 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. PPV is passionate about investing in programs that develop and inspire employees to reach their greatest potential.

Dr. Lawton Herbert (mentee), class of 2020 states, "mentorship is important to me because it helps bridge the gap between theory and practical application. It provides me with access to knowledge and experience that allow me to implement plans as a new practitioner."

The 16-week mentorship program assigns associate veterinarians a specific mentor or mentors to help in medical cases, surgical cases, communication skills and more. There is a comprehensive guide for both the mentee and the mentor to follow together and discuss goals and successes. Mentorship builds lifelong relationships, improves productivity, and nurtures hospital culture. PPV knows it takes a lot to run a veterinary hospital which is why partners are provided with mentors along with many other resources. This support allows partners to focus on what they love doing most, practicing medicine.

PPV loves the meaningful impact that their doctors and staff have on the animals in their communities. They are devoted to continuously improving support and growth opportunities for team members to thrive. Interested in becoming part of the PPV family? They currently have openings for veterinarians, veterinary technicians and more.

Contact Hayden Milligan, at hmilligan@peoplepetsandvets.com to learn more.

People, Pets and Vets, born in 1992, is a veterinarian-led group with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general and surgical services, while making a positive impact in their communities. PPV offers a compelling opportunity to veterinarians looking to sell their practice, as well as to associate veterinarians, to share in the Company's growth through retained ownership. By creating a network of passionate professionals that work smarter, PPV has a strong track record of treating people well, always doing what they say, and creating a relationship built on trust.

