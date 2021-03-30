People Element Publishes 2021 Employee Engagement Report

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People Element has released its 2021 Engagement Report detailing the latest trends and findings on employee engagement. Their report details the driving factors behind employee engagement in 2020, a year that saw tremendous economic, social and political upheaval. It also provides helpful recommendations on what employers can do to further engage their workforces. The report is available to download for free on their website.

The findings consist of feedback gathered from employees across a multitude of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, transportation, construction, finance, municipalities, government, technology, and more. These results are then put into context against 2018 and 2019 findings to understand how employees' engagement has changed over time.

"We were fortunate to witness organizations navigate the events of 2020 and adapt, improve, and ultimately strengthen their cultures and communities. I hope this report can be helpful as you work to achieve the change your company needs to take advantage of the benefits of a highly engaged workforce." says Chris Coberly, People Element CEO.

People Element delivers intuitive solutions designed to simplify measuring and improving the employee experience, giving employers the speed and confidence to act on the areas that matter most to the success of their businesses.

