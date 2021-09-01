PEOPLE And Great Place To Work® Name Robert Half To 2021 'Companies That Care'® List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place to Work have recognized global talent solutions firm Robert Half (RHI) - Get Robert Half International Inc. Report as one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies That Care. This prestigious list highlights the top U.S. companies that have not only succeeded in business, but also demonstrated outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees and communities over the past year.

PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place to Work to produce the ranking using the research firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 4.5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits and philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

"Our company values have long been rooted in doing what's best for our employees, our customers and our communities," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Being included on this year's list is especially meaningful and speaks volumes of our teams' resilience and dedication. As we look to the future, we will continue to act with integrity and purpose to positively impact our people and communities."

In addition to providing financial support to more than 1,500 nonprofits in 2020, Robert Half and its employees have found creative ways to positively impact several organizations throughout the pandemic. The company's annual Suit Drive to benefit Dress for Success was reimagined as a virtual power walk fundraiser, and a Summer Leadership Series was developed in partnership with Enactus to provide students with free training. During the holiday season, employees organized online wish lists, held fundraising campaigns and made donations to local food banks in lieu of the company's annual holiday parties to benefit partners such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

In response to social justice issues and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Robert Half launched new partnerships with organizations that support the Black community. In addition to immediate financial support to the National Urban League, the National Society of Black Engineers and the National Association of Black Accountants, Robert Half is working closely with these organizations to develop programs that support education and workforce development.

Internally, Robert Half employees launched several new Employee Network Groups to strengthen culture by fostering community, leading to meaningful dialogue and driving change through educational programs and outreach. The company contributed $250,000 to these groups to advance their critical contributions to the organization and engagement with external diversity partners.

"In response to the pandemic, we underscored our commitment to putting people first by expanding our employee benefits and wellness programs," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Employees were given the unconditional right to work from home and were provided enhanced healthcare and wellness resources, additional support for working parents and caregivers, scheduling flexibility, and technology tools and business allowances for remote work needs."

"These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all."

Robert Half was recently named to FORTUNE's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For ® and acknowledged by Forbes on lists including the Best Employers for Diversity and the Best Employers for Women.

About Robert HalfRobert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti ®, a global consulting firm. For more information, visit roberthalf.com.

