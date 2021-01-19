PENUMBRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. - PEN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 16, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Get Report, if they purchased the Company's shares between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Penumbra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Following a series of prior negative disclosures, on December 15, 2020, post-market, the Company disclosed that it was issuing an "urgent" and "voluntary" recall of its Jet 7 Xtra Flex product because the catheter "may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use" potentially leading to injury or death.

On this news, the price of Penumbra's shares declined, damaging investors.

The case is Williams v. Penumbra, et al., 21-cv-420.

