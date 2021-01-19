PENUMBRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Penumbra, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Get Report common stock between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 16, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Penumbra is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices for patients suffering from stroke and other vascular and neurovascular diseases.

Until recently, one of the Company's flagship products was the "Jet 7 Xtra Flex," an aspiration catheter designed to be inserted into an affected artery, navigated to a blood clot, and used to suck the clot out of the patient's body. The Jet 7 Xtra Flex was introduced to the U.S. market in July 2019 and quickly became a "growth driver" for the Company, a key source of new revenues.

The truth emerged through a series of disclosures that caused Penumbra's stock price to fall and investors to suffer substantial losses.

Most recently, on December 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it was issuing an "urgent" and "voluntary" recall of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter "may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use" which could lead to injury or death.

In response, Penumbra's stock price fell 7%, from $188.82 per share on December 15, 2020 to $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020, a decline of $13.84 per share.

The complaint, filed on January 15, 2021, alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Jet 7 Xtra Flex's safety, as well as the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Among other things, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

