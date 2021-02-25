Pentatonix Launch "The Lucky Ones" NFT Collectible Set For Worldwide Fans And Collectors On Sweet

All 500 of the premiere NFT drop, "The Lucky Ones Tracks", were claimed in less than 25 minutes.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix partners with Sweet to launch their first ever digital collectibles set in celebration of the release of their new original album, The Lu cky Ones. You can purchase and stream the album here . This marks their first foray into blockchain digital collectibles, leveraging Sweet's leading Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform.

The debut series consists of six digital collectibles beginning with The Lucky Ones Tracks collectible that premiered on February 10th with all 500 claimed by fans and collectors in less than 25 minutes. Each collectible varies in rarity and exclusivity, culminating in the launch of the rare The Lucky Ones coin today February.

In celebration of the launch, Pentatonix has made The Lucky Ones NFT collectible available for worldwide fans and collectors with 1000 available for reservation on a first come-first-served basis at this link.

"We're so excited to be launching our first digital collectible set alongside our new original album. We've always wanted our fans to engage with our music in as many fun and unique ways as possible, and this collaboration feels like a great way to commemorate this release and these songs!" said Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix.

Sweet founder and CEO Tom Mizzone said, "Using Sweet's technology, Pentatonix can reward fans with authentically scarce, tradable digital collectibles. They are pioneers in this new era of digital merchandise and we could not be more excited to be working with them and their whole team."

Sweet offers Pentatonix fans one-of-a-kind, tradable, collectible coins and cards that are custom designed around the artist's brand, minted, and authenticated on the public blockchain. "The future of rare, collectible merchandise is in the digital arena, as evidenced by the growing interest in NFTs. We are thrilled to be the ones giving Pentatonix fans a new way to own exclusive digital goods," says Mizzone.

About Sweet: Sweet is the highly scalable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top music, entertainment, and consumer brands. Leveraging Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP blockchain) Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale distribution of NFTs and provides leading music artists and retail brands with the opportunity to drive new revenue and consumer engagement.

About PentatonixThree-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" ( Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, "Happy Now" and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. "The Lucky Ones," the title track from their newest album, was released in January 2021. The Lucky Ones album was released on February 12th.

