Pentair Names Adrian Chiu As EVP, Chief Transformation Officer

Pentair plc (PNR) - Get Report, a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Adrian Chiu to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer effective March 1, 2021. Chiu will report to John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

"At Pentair, we are focused on delivering for customers and creating value for our shareholders," said Stauch. "Adrian has a demonstrated track record of leading change through the utilization of our Pentair Integrated Management System (PIMS) toolkit. His appointment to this role and our executive leadership team is a step forward for our desire to drive accelerated return on sales expansion in our core business, while also investing in our strategic growth strategies for the future."

Chiu has held positions of increasing responsibility in his nearly 10 years at Pentair including playing a pivotal leadership role in the 2018 separation of Pentair's electrical business which is now nVent Electric plc. Chiu currently serves as Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems .Prior to joining Pentair, Chiu had over 11 years of experience leading and consulting on large-scale HR Technology & Transformation projects for several major global companies.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

