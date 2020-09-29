Penske Media Announces Mike Monroe As New Chief Marketing Officer, Head Of PMC Studios

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Media Corporation (PMC) today announced the appointment of Mike Monroe to Chief Marketing Officer, Head of PMC Studios. In this new position, he will lead the development of PMC Studios, Integrated Marketing & Creative Services, Account Management, and Communications for the Portfolio Sales team working in conjunction with PMC's portfolio of award-winning brands, which includes Rolling Stone, Variety, Robb Report, SHE Media, Deadline, ARTnews and WWD. He will be based in PMC's LA office.

"We are thrilled to have found someone of Mike's caliber and experience to lead the sales development and account management as well as the expansion of our custom solutions unit, PMC Studios, while also working collaboratively with a core group of the Penske Media brands," said Mark Howard, Chief Advertising & Partnerships Officer, to whom Monroe will report. "Mike's wide breadth of expertise in building and leading award-winning marketing organizations will help us drive significant growth through partnerships with some of the world's largest advertisers."

Monroe will be responsible for the Portfolio Sales team's pre-sales ideation and cross-brand collaboration, post-sales campaign management for the Portfolio Sales unit and will lead a communications strategy that continues to position the PMC brand as an innovative leader within the industry.

An accomplished senior executive with over 15 years of advertising and marketing leadership experience across multiple verticals, Monroe will play a senior leadership role at PMC, providing strategic direction within the Portfolio Sales unit on the role of first party data, development of enhanced creative services and innovative new product development to serve PMC's breath of top clients.

"Penske Media has become synonymous with entertainment, culture and business. I am thrilled to join a team dedicated to connecting this portfolio of brands to new audiences and partners in cutting-edge and creative ways," Monroe said about his appointment.

Prior to joining PMC, Monroe served as Chief Marketing Officer for the nonprofit Sundance Institute, which hosts the Sundance Film Festival each January in Park City, where he was responsible for brand strategy, social media and content, design, public relations, and communications for the Festival and the Institute overall. Before Sundance, he was Vice President of Marketing for The Atlantic and head of that publisher's in-house studio, Atlantic Re:think. Under his leadership The Atlantic was named "Marketing Team of the Year" by Folio, "Content Team of the Year" and "Best In-House Studio" by Digiday, and "Studio of the Year" by the Native Advertising Awards. Monroe previously held marketing and content leadership roles at Forbes and Condé Nast. He is a member of Min's Marketing Hall of Fame, was named "marketer of the year" by the Native Advertising Institute, and was included in AdWeek's 2019 "Creative 100."

Monroe graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication and completed the CORE Credential program with Harvard Business School Online. He currently lives in Los Angeles.

About PMC Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 240 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs, executives, and thought-leaders in business markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's technology, entertainment, retail, fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 12 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global business leaders and influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its constellation of iconic brands, please visit www.pmc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-media-announces-mike-monroe-as-new-chief-marketing-officer-head-of-pmc-studios-301140160.html

SOURCE Penske Media Corp.