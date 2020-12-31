Penske Logistics Completes Acquisition Of Black Horse Carriers, Inc.

READING, Pa., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Black Horse Carriers, Inc., a privately held logistics company based in Chicago.

"We are pleased to have completed the acquisition and we now look forward to our work together as one team in the coming year," said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. "We remain focused on delivering exceptional customer service as we integrate this business into our existing dedicated contract carriage operations."

Penske Logistics provides dedicated contract carriage services through its expansive network in North America with safe, professional drivers, and a modern truck fleet integrated with advanced safety systems, transportation management and real-time freight tracking systems. Penske Logistics handles deliveries for a variety of leading companies in industries including automotive, CPG, food, grocery, beverage, manufacturing, quick-service restaurants, healthcare, and convenience store chains among them.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit www.penskelogistics.com to learn more.

