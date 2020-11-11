Penske Deploys Battery Electric Truck With Temco Logistics

READING, Pa., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has put a battery electric eM2 from the Freightliner Innovation Fleet into service with Temco Logistics, a premier final-mile, white glove solutions provider delivering and installing appliances and home goods.

The class 6 electric vehicle is currently being used by Temco for delivery and installation of appliances to residential homes, providing service throughout Northern Orange County ( Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills) and the Inland Empire. The vehicle makes up to 18 stops per day, averaging 300 miles per week. When it enter series production in 2022, the Freightliner eM2 is expected to have up to 230-miles of range.

"We continue to put these innovative vehicles into service with customers who are forward-thinking and have use cases that make sense," said Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. "Temco is a perfect fit. They make multiple short trips per day and are innovative thinkers when it comes to sustainability. Along with our friends at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), we are looking forward to receiving feedback as they deploy the eM2 into their fleet."

In 2018, Penske Truck Leasing and DTNA announced a partnership to test commercial electric trucks from DTNA's Freightliner brand in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology.

"At Temco, we are very excited to continue our journey with sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. We are thrilled to work with a partner like Penske to help us innovate and design our fleet of delivery vehicles while being an environmentally responsible corporate citizen," said Jason Woll, senior vice president of logistics & engineering at Temco Logistics.

The electric truck fleet is supported by a network of heavy-duty electric vehicle charging stations at six Penske Truck Leasing facilities in Southern California. Penske also performs preventive maintenance at these locations.

About Penske Truck LeasingPenske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 330,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

About Temco Logistics:Temco Logistics is a premier final-mile, white glove solutions provider delivering and installing appliances & home goods since 1968. Headquartered in Pomona, California, Temco has logistical terminals, warehousing, office locations, and final mile delivery teams in 12 cities throughout the U.S. With millions of residential and commercial deliveries performed each year for some of America's largest retailers, the company deploys innovative supply chain solutions for big and bulky product segments.

About Daimler Trucks North AmericaDaimler Trucks North America, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-deploys-battery-electric-truck-with-temco-logistics-301170818.html

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing