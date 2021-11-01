Pensions & Investments Launches ETF Exchange In Partnership With Trackinsight

Industry-leading companies expand news, data and ESG analytics for institutional investors and asset managers with new digital platform

NEW YORK and TORONTO and PARIS and GENEVA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensions & Investments, a Crain Communications financial information and media brand, and Trackinsight, have launched a new digital platform, P&I ETF Exchange, to meet the specific needs of asset owners and institutional investors.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our news, data and information services in partnership with Trackinsight," said Chris J. Battaglia, president and publisher of Crain Communications' Pensions & Investments. "By leveraging the success of Trackinsight's leading screening and analytic tools on ETFs, we can now deliver best-of-class research and selection services to a much wider group of global investors. "The largest investors in the world, pension and retirement funds, endowments & foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, will now have a dedicated source of information to help them make better investment decisions with the new P&I ETF Exchange in partnership with Trackinsight that includes detailed ESG analytics and ratings to support more sustainable investment approaches. "The addition of Trackinsight's datasets will also allow P&I to expand its audience into the financial adviser communities who keep a close watch on how professional investors are managing their portfolios. "We are also pleased to announce that SSGA's SPY ETF will be our launch sponsor."

"For nearly 50 years, Pensions & Investments has been the leading voice of professional investing news and insights. This strategic partnership with Trackinsight will allow P&I to enhance its data, portfolio and information tools and strengthen our value proposition with this important audience of investors," said KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications. "As a company, Crain Communications is dedicated to expanding our digital platforms and finding ways to better serve and expand our audiences. This partnership between P&I and Trackinsight is a great example of how Crain's leading brands can expand to meet the growing information needs of our audience."

"The investment world has gotten noisy, and noise clouds judgement. At Trackinsight, we make room for clarity by providing screening, data, and analytical tools that help investors make investment decisions with confidence. The ETF industry welcomes our unique initiative to bring our independent data sets and tools to asset owners who collectively represent the largest and most important pool of investment capital in the world", said Jean-René Giraud, founder, and CEO of Trackinsight. "We're proud to have been chosen by the leading media brand focusing on the world's top institutional investors."

https://etf.pionline.com

About Pensions & Investments, www.pionline.com Pensions & Investments provides one of the most comprehensive manager searches, hires and termination databases with reported mandates from more than 2,000 unique asset owners from 47 countries representing more than $2.5 trillion of invested assets. P&I also provides the industry with performance rankings of asset owners, an M&A database of money managers, and the first risk transfer database for pension buyouts, buy-ins, and longevity swaps. P&I also offers a wide range of data and information services on the world's largest asset owners, including US, UK, Canadian, European, and Australian retirement funds through its award-winning Research Center. Since its founding in 1973, Pensions & Investments, a publication of Crain Communications Inc., has consistently delivered the news, research and analysis to the executives who manage the flow of funds in the institutional investment market.

About TrackInsight www.trackinsight.com Trackinsight is the leading data provider for the global ETF markets, providing daily data, analytics, ratings and ESG analysis for over 7,500 ETFs listed worldwide. Our white-label technology solutions are widely adopted by Tier 1 wealth managers, private banks, exchanges, and media companies who require accurate, timely and comprehensive ETF data to support their investment decision making and ETF selection processes. For more information, visit www.trackinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pensions--investments-launches-etf-exchange-in-partnership-with-trackinsight-301413127.html

SOURCE Pensions & Investments