PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Update For Investor Day On June 17, 2021

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - Get Report today announced an update regarding its combined virtual Investor Day with PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - Get Report on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Registration for the event is now open and available on the Company's investor relations website at www.PennyMac-REIT.com. A live video webcast will be available on the Company's website concurrent with the event. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Investor Day will include presentations from a diverse group of senior executives across both companies and multiple question and answer sessions.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - Get Report. Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

