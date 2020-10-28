PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date For Release Of Third Quarter 2020 Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - Get Report will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The release will be available online at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

The Company's executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website concurrently with the news release.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the slide presentation should contact the Company's Investor Relations department at (818) 224-7028.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - Get Report. Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

