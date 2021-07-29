PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date For Release Of Second Quarter 2021 Results

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - Get Report will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The release will be available online at www.ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

The Company's executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website concurrently with the news release.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the slide presentation should contact the Company's Investor Relations department at (818) 264-4907.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 6,500 people across the country. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, PennyMac Financial's production of newly originated loans totaled $228 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of March 31, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $449 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the sixth largest mortgage servicer in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

