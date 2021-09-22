PennyMac Expands Use Of ICE Mortgage Technology Suite With Encompass Investor Connect To Accelerate Correspondent Digitization

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced its latest partnership with PennyMac Loan Services LLC, a subsidiary of PennyMac...

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Report, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced its latest partnership with PennyMac Loan Services LLC, a subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - Get PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Report. The integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass® Investor Connect will make PennyMac the largest correspondent aggregator within a network of correspondent investors available on one platform.

The partnership will enable a more streamlined loan delivery, resulting in improved efficiency, loan quality, and speed of funding, all at no additional cost to Encompass customers.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with PennyMac as we both work to help further automate the mortgage industry," said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business and Client Development at ICE Mortgage Technology. "PennyMac shares our vision to create a seamless digital experience, from concept all the way through loan delivery. By participating in Investor Connect, PennyMac makes it easier for our joint clients to create valuable efficiencies derived from leveraging digital solutions."

PennyMac is further digitizing loan review and the purchase process by leveraging Encompass Investor Connect's digital loan delivery. The process also enhances two-way communication to enable sellers to both receive and clear conditions from within their loan pipeline.

"This is another demonstration of PennyMac's continued commitment to leverage innovative technologies to connect end-to-end processes to improve the loan manufacturing process and customer experience, from borrowers to lenders to correspondent investors," said Doug Jones, President and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer of PennyMac. "As an investor, we reach our customers where their loans reside, which translates to faster receipt of consistent, better quality loans and allows us, in turn, to review and purchase faster, all leading to more liquidity and opportunity throughout the mortgage process."

For more information about Encompass Investor Connect, visit: https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/encompass/encompass-investor-connect

