Pennsylvania Workers Need Leadership, Not Recklessness, Says Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19, President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally this evening in Johnstown, PA. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, representing more than 700,000 workers statewide, issued the following statements:

President Rick Bloomingdale remarked, " Donald Trump's rally tonight in Johnstown is an insult to the thousands of families across Pennsylvania that have lost loved ones in this pandemic. When Joe Biden took the train across western Pennsylvania to talk to workers in the towns the billionaires forgot, he showed us true leadership and responsibility. We need leadership more than ever to recover from the multiple crises facing working families. We need the 18.6 million good-paying, union jobs that Joe Biden will create with his plan to lift the working class. Donald Trump won't do that; he doesn't know how."

"The most powerful people in the country infected each other with COVID-19. What will be the outcome after tonight's careless and ego-fueled rally?" asked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder. "Last week, over 300,000 Americans tested positive for COVID-19, and over 4,800 Americans died of the disease. Ask yourself, would you be afforded the same treatment Trump received?"

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO