Pennsylvania One Call Again Hits One Million Tickets For 2021

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday December 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, Pennsylvania One Call System Inc. received their millionth dig notification for the year.

There are millions of miles of buried utilities beneath the surface of the earth that are vital to everyday living like water, electricity and natural gas, and Pennsylvania One Call System Inc., dba Pennsylvania 811, is the company you contact before digging to protect yourself and others from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines.

Everyday homeowners and professional excavators contact 811three business days before they are digging to avoid damaging vital utility lines. This helps to prevent unintended consequences such as injury to you or your family, damage to your property, utility service outages to the entire neighborhood and potential fines and repair costs.

Since 1972, Pennsylvania 811 has received over 19,724,150 Dig Notifications from homeowners, designers, and professional excavators. However, this was the second time in its forty-nine-year history that the Pennsylvania 811 received a million notifications in one year! The millionth ticket was called in to Pennsylvania 811 call center to install a fiber optic line via micro trenching.

The first year Pennsylvania 811 reached a million dig notifications was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. With the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania 811 anticipates that construction and utility rehabilitation projects throughout Pennsylvania will be at all-time high and reaching over a million notifications annually will be the new trend. To ensure that these new complex projects are efficiently managed, Designers and Excavators should always use Pennsylvania 811 Coordinate PA web application to safely manage and coordinate their complex underground construction projects with existing underground facility owners.

Remember, to protect yourself, coworkers and the general public from hitting or damaging underground utility lines, always contact 811 before you start any digging project! By contacting 811 you will avoid injury, expense, embarrassment and a very inconvenient day without critical services like electricity, water, gas, internet or phone.

