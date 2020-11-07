HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pennsylvania voters have officially made Scranton's own Joe Biden the President-Elect of the United States.

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO officers, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder made the following statements on behalf of the 700,000 women and men we represent:

" Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy and the next President of the United States. We have worked toward this moment for four years, yet we could not have imagined the circumstances we find ourselves in today. Pennsylvanians have voted to move forward, out of the darkness and division of the last four years. Our Commonwealth has made it clear: we, the people, pick our leaders," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

"While we celebrate an honest and hard-fought victory, we must acknowledge we are a nation divided, including some union members. We cannot exclude those members but find common ground and a path to include them in building our union movement," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-leads-the-way-forward-301168227.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO