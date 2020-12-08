Pennsylvania American Water Selected To Purchase Brentwood Borough Wastewater System

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), announced today that it was selected to acquire the wastewater collection system assets of Brentwood Borough in Allegheny County for approximately $19 million.

"For many years, our company and our employees have been providing reliable water service to this community, and we are excited to be selected to provide wastewater service," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "We are well-equipped to offer the technical expertise and financial resources needed to meet the environmental compliance challenges the system faces now and in the future."

Brentwood Borough initially issued a request for bids in January of 2020 for the potential acquisition of its wastewater collection system, which serves approximately 4,100 customers and includes approximately 38 miles of sewer mains.

Pennsylvania American Water and Brentwood Borough will seek approval of the acquisition from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Doran said long-term rate stability is one of the most important benefits for wastewater customers. Under the purchase agreement, Pennsylvania American Water will not increase base wastewater rates any earlier than two calendar years after the closing.

The company's rates are regulated by the PUC and any future rate changes would have to be reviewed and approved by the PUC. Pennsylvania American Water offers grants and discounted service to its low-income wastewater customers who qualify through its H2O Help to Others Program.

