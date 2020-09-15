Pennsylvania American Water Helps Protect The Source To Provide High Quality Water

In recognition of the vital role water plays in our everyday lives, as well as to help the communities we serve to protect and preserve our world's most precious natural resource, Pennsylvania American Water is taking the opportunity this week to...

In recognition of the vital role water plays in our everyday lives, as well as to help the communities we serve to protect and preserve our world's most precious natural resource, Pennsylvania American Water is taking the opportunity this week to highlight our commitment to providing our customers with safe, clean, reliable water with a campaign focused on water source protection.

"Though we have come a long way in terms of our water treatments and services, there is still a lot of work to be done and challenges to overcome," said Kristi English, Pennsylvania Source Water Protection Lead. "The hardest being that water is often taken for granted. Every single day, a person turns on his or her tap to bathe; brush teeth; or get water for drinking, cooking and cleaning. And unless the person notices something unusual, water quality is never given another thought. That is where this campaign comes in."

Throughout the week, Pennsylvania American Water will be highlighting the importance of protecting our water sources as an important first step of the drinking water treatment process, with the goal of generating awareness about the need to maintain quality and conserve the supply of the world's drinking water.

In addition, Pennsylvania American Water will provide an opportunity to take an educational visit to a water treatment plant without having to leave the house. Spearheaded by Missouri American Water, the company released an online, 360-degree digital tour of its largest water treatment plant - Missouri American Water's Central Plant serving St. Louis County. The plant tour can be accessed at: https://www.amwater.com/moaw/Water-Quality/Water-Treatment/plant-tour-form.

"The key to making this successful is for our dedication to trickle down to those individuals, businesses and communities we serve," added English. "Everyone lives in a watershed and has a role in protecting it."

As part of this week's campaign, Pennsylvania American Water is announcing its new Environmental Stewardship story map - a GIS-based online visual map showing the company's environmental grant funding and the watersheds that have been protected or improved as part of this program. To date, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $530,000 to fund more than 100 projects that protect or restore drinking water sources and surrounding watersheds across the Commonwealth.

To advance goals to Protect the Source, Pennsylvania American Water encourages individuals to take the following action this week, then work to put that action into year-round practice:

Be conscious of daily water use and take steps in the home to be water smart and help preserve this precious natural resource, which can also have an impact on reducing monthly bills. Be sure that leaking pipes and faucets—indoors and outdoors—are repaired. Take care in the use of garden, lawn, garage and other home products, and ensure that they do not inadvertently find their way into water sources. Dispose of chemicals, unused medicines or other potentially harmful products properly, and do not put them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains or the lawn.

For more information on Pennsylvania American Water and how our employees work to provide the highest quality water, please visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006231/en/