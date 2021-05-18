Pennsylvania American Water Announces 2021 Environmental Grants For Local Watershed Projects

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that 12 watershed-related projects across the Commonwealth will receive financial support through the company's 2021 Environmental Grant Program.

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that 12 watershed-related projects across the Commonwealth will receive financial support through the company's 2021 Environmental Grant Program. The recipients will receive a share of grant funds totaling more than $45,000 for their community-based projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds.

A panel of judges selected the grant recipients from 50 applications, which were evaluated on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2021 Environmental Grants to: Allegheny County, Clarion County Conservation District, Dickson City Borough (Lackawanna County), Ellwood City Borough (Lawrence County), Indiana Borough (Indiana County), Lower Allen Township (Cumberland County), Stroud Water Research Center(Chester County), Tree Pittsburgh(Allegheny County), Tri County Clean Ways (Lawrence County), Upper Providence Township(Delaware County), Washington County Watershed Alliance, Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley(Northampton County).

"The number of programs, along with the quality of these initiatives proposed by local organizations to protect our resources is impressive," said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. "We're proud to once again support these community programs that are leading the way with enhancing environmental sustainability."

The 2021 grant projects are:

Allegheny County - South Park and Round Hill Park Watershed Improvements ($3000)With this funding, volunteers will coordinate watershed litter cleanups and tree plantings to improve riparian buffer zones stabilization and stabilization in the parks.

Clarion County Conservation District - Clarion River Cleanup ($1,000)Funding will be used to remove trash and debris from an eight-mile stretch of the Clarion River upstream of the drinking water supply for the community.

Dickson City Borough - Dickson City Riverfront Park Rain Garden ($7,000)The grant will go towards the construction of a rain garden to collect stormwater runoff and create an educational opportunity for the community.

Ellwood City Borough - Phase II Five Points Community Garden ($2,000)Funding will be used to install garden beds, walking paths, benches and signage as part of the Five Points Community Garden Project.

Indiana Borough - Storm Drain Art Project ($362)This project involves placing art installations around public storm drains in order to education the community along the new Watershed Trail.

Lower Allen Township - Water Sampling/Analysis in Cedar Run/Yellow Breeches Creek ($5,000)Funding will support water sampling along sections of Cedar Run and Yellow Breeches Creek. A GIS Storymap of the project will also be created.

Stroud Water Research Center - Watershed Education Mobile Lab ($7,000)Using this funding, the center will develop a mobile lab to provide meaningful watershed education programming to underserved and environmental justice communities. The lab will allow the center to raise awareness of local watershed issues and empower participants to be good stewards of their water resources.

Tree Pittsburgh - Tree Adoption Program ($5,000)This grant will allow the organization to engage and educate residents about the benefits of trees, watershed function and health while providing trees to help reforest the community.

Tri County Clean Ways - Mahoning River Stream Cleanup ($1,000)Funding will support a floating cleanup of the Mahoning River, allowing volunteers to collect litter, trash, and tires along the way.

Upper Providence Township - Upper Providence Township Watershed Education Program ($2,820)This funding will be used toward programs and activities to educate the community on the importance of water conservation, watershed protection, and storm water runoff in order to engage and encourage citizens to manage water runoff at home.

Washington County Watershed Alliance - Long-term Water Monitoring and Baseline Testing ($3,000)The grant will support water quality monitoring to assess stream quality to determine future restoration projects.

Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley - Live Staking for Watershed Protection ($8,350)With the grant, the organization will establish native shrub nurseries for future live stakes and establish a low-cost option for riparian buffers to restore water quality. Educational programming will also be conducted to encourage buffer plantings.

Pennsylvania American Water initiated its Environmental Grant Program in 2005 to support projects that protect or restore drinking water sources and surrounding watersheds. Since then, American Water has expanded the annual program to many of its state subsidiaries across the nation. To date, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $575,000 to fund more than 100 projects.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

